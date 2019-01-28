Melior Resources (MLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66.

About Melior Resources (CVE:MLR)

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

