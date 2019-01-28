Medical Facilities (DR) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of DR traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,971. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$12.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.669999984799302 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

