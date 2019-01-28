McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,253. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

