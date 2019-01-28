McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total transaction of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,125,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total value of $1,132,529.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $15.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $499.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,229. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

