McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S (HACK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S makes up about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.29% of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 39.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 529,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 19.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 421,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 339,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 290,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 7,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,988. ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

