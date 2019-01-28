MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.23% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $41,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.88. 64,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $7,285,113.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,322.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $1,026,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,313.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,200 shares of company stock worth $14,432,376 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

