Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $202.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $156.80 and a one year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.73.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-bought-by-palladium-partners-llc.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.