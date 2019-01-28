Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 152,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,206. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

