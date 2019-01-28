Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

USRT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $48.47. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a one year low of $833.00 and a one year high of $972.18.

