MarketAxess (MKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $219.45 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in MarketAxess by 17,748.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

