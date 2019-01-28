Marcus (MCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Marcus has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Marcus had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $121,780.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,004.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

