Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,374,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.05 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

