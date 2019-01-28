Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,279,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Santander raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

