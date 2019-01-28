Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,580 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 198.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 199.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

