Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 16,568 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14,520.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

