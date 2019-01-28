MacDonald Mines Exploration (BMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 530000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

