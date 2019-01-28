Loop Capital Boosts Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $514,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 162,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,031 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,312,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.