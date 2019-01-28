LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $1.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00028854 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Kucoin. LockTrip has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $95,252.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

