Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $363.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

