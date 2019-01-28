Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $46.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,120.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $158,525.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Williams III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $297,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,046. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,188 shares of company stock worth $6,539,886. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 125,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. The firm is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.