Linde PLC (LIN) Receives €185.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €180.00 ($209.30).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €188.24 ($218.88) price target on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down €1.90 ($2.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €137.95 ($160.41). 611,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.