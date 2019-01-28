Linda Market Capitalization Hits $4.32 Million (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Linda has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Linda has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $7,794.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linda alerts:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,127,351,181 coins and its circulating supply is 11,797,704,654 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitFlip, YoBit, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.