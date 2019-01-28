Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 112,517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,594.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,618 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 10,414,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,342 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 29,146,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $47.89.

