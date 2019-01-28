Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.95. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

