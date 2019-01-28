Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $51.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin L. Deardorff acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $231,485.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,362.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,456 shares of company stock worth $1,038,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,014,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 298,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,139,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

