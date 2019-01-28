Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after buying an additional 1,747,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,938,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,688,000 after buying an additional 117,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,485,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.49 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

