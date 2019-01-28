Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,374,000 after acquiring an additional 165,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

