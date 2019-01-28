Klingman & Associates LLC Has $558,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,290. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

