Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.11. The stock had a trading volume of 144,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,334. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/klingman-associates-llc-has-2-77-million-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-etf-iwb.html.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.