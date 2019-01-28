Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 49 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.73. 30,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,222. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.2678 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

