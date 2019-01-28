Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 6,106 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,371.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TDY stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.83. The company had a trading volume of 248,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.80 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 6,106 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/kenneth-c-dahlberg-sells-6106-shares-of-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-stock.html.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.