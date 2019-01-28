KBR (KBR) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.
NYSE:KBR opened at $17.23 on Friday. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
