KBR (KBR) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE:KBR opened at $17.23 on Friday. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

