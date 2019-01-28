JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (INTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Charter Equity reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,574 shares of company stock valued at $931,942 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.