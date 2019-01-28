Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.5% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

DLTR stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,865. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

