Jolley Asset Management LLC Buys 6,670 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 519,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

