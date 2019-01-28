JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of John Wiley & Sons’ have lagged the industry in the six months. The stock declined further owing to its soft second quarter fiscal 2019 results and drab fiscal view. Both top and bottom lines came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Sales continued to fall in the Publishing segment, which is expected to remain challenging during fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings to fall in mid-single digits. However, the company’s Research and Solution division has been performing well. Moving on, John Wiley & Sons’ focus on transforming into a more digital-service oriented company should help it tackle these headwinds. Further, the company’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs bode well. Also, its recent acquisition of The Learning House will enable it to strengthen its position in the fast-growing education services market.”

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

JW.A traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,375. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $448.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.