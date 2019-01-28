JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $734,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.05 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/jjj-advisors-inc-invests-734000-in-schwab-fundamental-emerging-markets-large-company-index-etf-fnde.html.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.