JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 372.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,654.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,842,000 after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,149 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

