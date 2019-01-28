JinkoSolar (JKS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JKS. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a sell rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $434.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.81. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 195.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.