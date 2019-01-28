JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,637,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXF opened at $39.87 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

