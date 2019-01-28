JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,938,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $103,298,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

