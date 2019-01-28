JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $48.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

