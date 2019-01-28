JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,816 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 738.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.28 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/jfs-wealth-advisors-llc-purchases-4816-shares-of-ishares-core-1-5-year-usd-bond-etf-istb.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.