Jenoptik AG (JEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.43 ($36.54).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) on Monday, hitting €27.82 ($32.35). 104,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.68 ($24.05) and a one year high of €34.82 ($40.49).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

