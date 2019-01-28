Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

NYSE:MKC opened at $121.36 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $99.49 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $7,285,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,322.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. FMR LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 431,896 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

