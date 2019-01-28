Jefferies Financial Group Lowers C&J Energy Services (CJ) to Hold

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

CJ opened at $16.45 on Monday. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.18.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick bought 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares in the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

