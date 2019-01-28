Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,900,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,604,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 21.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-shares-sold-by-frontier-capital-management-co-llc.html.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.