Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,900,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,604,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 21.00%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.
