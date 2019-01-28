JD.Com (JD) Trading Up 1.3%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 521,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,042,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.00 and a beta of 1.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 4,784.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

