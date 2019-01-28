Iteris (ITI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.52. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 41,395 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 913,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 208,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

