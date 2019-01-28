iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,041 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 581,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

